/Andre Russell Joins KKR Coaching Staff After Playing Since 2014

Published: Dec 01, 2025, 08:32 IST | Updated: Dec 01, 2025, 08:32 IST
Andre Russell, the West Indies all-rounder, has officially joined the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) coaching staff, marking a new chapter in his long association with the IPL franchise. Russell has been a key player for KKR since 2014, helping the team win multiple titles with his explosive batting, fast bowling, and dynamic fielding. His move to the coaching staff comes as the franchise looks to blend experience with fresh talent ahead of upcoming seasons.