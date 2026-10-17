/Robots take over marathons, supermarkets & boxing rings

This week on Tech It Out, we head to South Korea where a four-legged robot completed a full 26.2-mile marathon on a single charge; visit Denmark to see VR-trained humanoids learning to restock supermarket shelves autonomously; and step inside Singapore’s boxing ring where human-piloted robots trade heavy blows to test mechanical endurance. Plus, we break down how companies build profiles on your online habits and share a step-by-step guide to block targeted ads across your devices. Watch the full episode for all the details.