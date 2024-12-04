Indian authorities announced plans to request information from Elon Musk's Starlink after uncovering its satellite internet device used by drug smugglers to navigate deep seas and smuggle methamphetamine valued at $4.25 billion into Indian waters. In their largest drug seizure to date, police in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands intercepted a Myanmar vessel last week carrying over 6,000 kilograms of meth in sacks of suspected contraband. Watch to know more!
Andaman Police To Question Starlink On Device Used In Drug Smuggling
Advertisment