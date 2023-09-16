Anantnag, Jammu & Kashmir : Army guns down terrorists trying to infiltrate border | India

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 16, 2023, 04:35 PM IST
On Saturday morning, two terrorists were neutralized in an encounter that broke out in the Baramulla area of Jammu and Kashmir. In Uri, the counterterrorism operation is still in progress close to the Line of Control.

