Anantnag encounter: Colonel Manpreet, Major Ashish & DSP Humayun gunned down in J&K

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 14, 2023, 07:50 PM IST
In India's Jammu and Kashmir security forces have resumed counter terrorism operations in the area following an intense clash between the armed forces and militants which happened on Wednesday.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos