Analysing bitcoin and it's carbon footprint | It's bit on environment
Bitcoin has once again seized the spotlight, experiencing an almost threefold surge in value throughout 2023. Yet, the persisting criticism revolves around its perceived lack of utility. Bitcoin is merely a store of value. While environmentalists vehemently oppose bitcoin due to its energy-intensive nature, a new perspective is emerging from economists who believe the cryptocurrency's substantial market cap could serve a groundbreaking purpose: supporting climate initiatives. Can bitcoin potentially go from climate culprit to carbon champion? Take a look at this report to find out...