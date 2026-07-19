/Ana Taylor-Joy, Reese Witherspoon unveil new crime thriller ‘Lucky’ in Los Angeles

Hollywood's biggest stars gathered in Los Angeles for the premiere of the crime thriller series “Lucky”, featuring Ana Taylor-Joy, Reese Witherspoon, and Annette Bening. Based on Marissa Stapley's bestselling novel, the series follows Lucky Armstrong, a skilled con artist trying to escape her criminal past and build an honest life. Ana Taylor-Joy stars as Lucky and also serves as executive producer, taking on the challenge of bringing the complex character to life. The story follows her after a multi-million-dollar heist goes wrong, forcing her to evade the FBI and a dangerous crime boss