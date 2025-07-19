Published: Jul 19, 2025, 08:14 IST | Updated: Jul 19, 2025, 08:14 IST
An Explosion at a Los Angeles Sheriff's Facility Has Left Three People Dead
At least three people have been killed on Friday (July 18) in an explosion at the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Biscailuz Training Center, according to sources in law enforcement. The blast happened just before 7:30 am at the center on Eastern Avenue, which is home to the Sheriff’s special enforcement bureau and the arson explosive detail, including the bomb squad.