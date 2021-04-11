Amid rising number of COVID-19 infections, India launches vaccination festivals

India has yet again set a new record in the number of infections that have been reported in the last 24 hours. This on a day when the government has launched a nationwide vaccine festival. India reports 152,384 cases of COVID-19 infections in just the last 24 hours making it the highest daily surge since the pandemic began. Meanwhile, a mass vaccination program called Vaccine festival is been conducted from today onwards from 11th April until the 14th April across the country. PM Modi urges all the Indians to get themselves vaccinated.