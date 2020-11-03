LIVE TV
Get WION News app for latest news
install
US Election
IPL-2020
World
India
South Asia
Business
Sports
Videos
Entertainment
Opinion
Photos
LIVE TV
WORLD
Central Asia
West Asia
East Asia
South East Asia
Europe
Americas
Australia and New Zealand
Africa
SOUTH ASIA
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Nepal
Afghanistan
SPORTS
Cricket
Football
More Sports
INDIA
Live TV
Business & Economy
Entertainment
Opinion
Photos
Videos
Global Summit Dubai
WION World Order
WION Global Summit
WION Mission Smart Cities
FOLLOW US ON:
LIVE TV
Home
US ELECTION
IPL-2020
World
India
South Asia
Business
Sports
Videos
Entertainment
Opinion
Photos
Live TV
Top news
Al-Qaida threatens Emmanuel Macron as France kills 50 jihadists in Mali
'Islamist terror is our common enemy': Germany's Angela Merkel
Bihar Assembly election 2020: Voting for second phase begins
Vienna shooting: World leaders condemn 'repulsive terror attack'
Amid China tension, Quad nations' naval drill in Bay of Bengal Today
Nov 03, 2020, 01.20 PM(IST)
View in App
Follow Us
India, US, Japan, and Australia will come together to participate in a joint military exercise, Malabar 2020, which begins on Tuesday in the Bay of Bengal and will be carried out in two phases this month.
Read in App