Ambassadors' Roundtable: Fighting the pandemic | Prompt assistance to India from EU

The European Union was one of the first blocks to announce assistance as India battles the deadly second wave of COVID-19. Since then leading EU countries have shared critical supplies like oxygen, ventilators and equipment with India. What lessons can India and rest of the world learn from Europe? What role can EU now play in assisting India with its pandemic response? Palki Sharma discusses with following guests: - Daniela Sezonov Tane; Romania's Ambassador to India - Adam Burakowski; Poland's Ambassador to India - Vincenzo De Luca; Italy' Ambassador to India - Freddy Svane; Denmark's Ambassador to India