Will there be a 'TRANSPARENT' new probe into virus lab leak theory? Can the global powers ever join hands to crush the COVID-19 surge? Palki Sharma discusses with the following guests: - Ritva Koukku-Ronde, Finland's Ambassador to India - Federico Salas, Mexico's Ambassador to India - Barry O’Farrell; Australia's High Commissioner to India - Hugo Javier Gobbi; Argentina's Ambassador to India