Amarnath Yatra to Begin on July 3 with enhanced security, digital registration, pilgrim facilities

The annual Amarnath Yatra is scheduled to begin on July 3, 2025, and will conclude on August 9, 2025. Pilgrims can embark on the journey from two routes: Pahalgam and Baltal. The Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board has implemented enhanced facilities, including e-KYC registration, RFID cards, and improved accommodations to ensure a safe and smooth pilgrimage experience.