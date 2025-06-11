Published: Jun 11, 2025, 14:21 IST | Updated: Jun 11, 2025, 14:21 IST
Amarnath Yatra to Begin on July 3 with enhanced security, digital registration, pilgrim facilities
The annual Amarnath Yatra is scheduled to begin on July 3, 2025, and will conclude on August 9, 2025. Pilgrims can embark on the journey from two routes: Pahalgam and Baltal. The Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board has implemented enhanced facilities, including e-KYC registration, RFID cards, and improved accommodations to ensure a safe and smooth pilgrimage experience.