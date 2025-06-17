LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Amarnath Yatra Route Declared ‘No Flying Zone From July 1
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jun 17, 2025, 11:41 IST | Updated: Jun 17, 2025, 11:41 IST
Amarnath Yatra Route Declared ‘No Flying Zone From July 1
Videos Jun 17, 2025, 11:41 IST

Amarnath Yatra Route Declared ‘No Flying Zone From July 1

The annual Amarnath Yatra has commenced with the first prayer conducted at the sacred cave shrine. Pilgrims are embarking on the spiritual journey amidst heightened security and religious fervor.

Trending Topics

trending videos