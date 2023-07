The Western Himalayan Region, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh will experience isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall on Monday, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Due to damage to a part of the Jammu-Srinagar Highway near Ramban, the Amarnath Yatra was postponed from Jammu for a third day in a row on Monday. Due to heavy rain and landslides, the yatra was put on hold on Friday.