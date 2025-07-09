LOGIN
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jul 09, 2025, 21:45 IST | Updated: Jul 09, 2025, 21:45 IST
Amarnath yatra 2025: after Pahalgam terror attack, high-tech security for yatra
For Amarnath Yatra 2025, authorities have installed over 1,051 high-definition surveillance cameras along routes and at base camps. Watch in for more details!

