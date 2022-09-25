Alleged audio leak of PM Shehbaz Sharif goes viral, talks about Maryam Nawaz's son-in-law

Published: Sep 25, 2022, 07:55 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Leaked audio tape allegedly featuring the Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is doing the rounds in social media. The short audio clip contains a discussion regarding Maryam Nawaz's request for a power plant from India for her son-in-law.
