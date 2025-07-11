Published: Jul 11, 2025, 22:45 IST | Updated: Jul 11, 2025, 22:45 IST
Videos Jul 11, 2025, 22:45 IST
Alien object?! Huge & fast! Scientists baffled
A groundbreaking discovery has shocked the astronomical world: a colossal, lightning-fast object from beyond our solar system, named 3I/ATLAS, has entered our cosmic neighbourhood. This video dives into the baffling characteristics of this third-ever recorded interstellar visitor – its unprecedented size, incredible speed, and the profound questions it raises about the universe.