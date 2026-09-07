/Alicia Vikander, Michael Fassbender arrive at Venice premiere | 83rd edition of Venice Film Festival

A rare public moment for one of Hollywood's most private couples. Alicia Vikander and her husband, Michael Fassbender, walked hand-in-hand on the red carpet at the 83rd Venice Film Festival for the premiere of Vikander's "The Echo Chamber." Directed by Andrea Pallaoro from Bernardo Bertolucci's final screenplay, the film also stars Luca Marinelli and Susan Sarandon and earned an 8-minute standing ovation. It's competing for the Golden Lion, under a jury led by Maggie Gyllenhaal.