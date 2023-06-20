Alibaba founder Jack Ma becomes visiting professor at University of Tokyo

After disappearing from the public eye in 2020, Jack Ma, the millionaire co-founder of the Chinese e-commerce behemoth Alibaba, has returned to the spotlight, but this time as a professor rather than a tech tycoon. The businessman taught his first class as a visiting professor at the University of Tokyo in Japan. His two-hour session on management theory and how the next generation might succeed in the future was held on June 12 at Tokyo University.