Alia Bhatt is now Gucci girl, named as India's first global ambassador of the brand | WION Dispatch

Good news for Alia Bhatt fans as the luxury brand, Gucci, has roped in the Indian star as the first Indian global ambassador. The 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' actor is set to make her first appearance as the global Indian ambassador at the Gucci cruise 2024 runway show.