Will your summer toast come with a tariff? That’s what consumers are fearing as President Donald Trump threatens a 200% duty on European wine, cognac, and other alcohol imports. This move comes in response to the European Union’s plan to impose tariffs on American whiskey and other US Products next month—which is a retaliation against Trump’s 25% tariffs on steel and aluminum imports that took effect this week. If you think all this is too overwhelming, imagine being an investor in this climate.