Albania: Scuffle Inside Albania's Parliament; Opposition Lawmakers Disrupt Proceedings

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Dec 19, 2025, 12:19 IST | Updated: Dec 19, 2025, 12:19 IST
Albanian lawmakers scuffled with guards during a parliament session in Tirana on Thursday, shouting, tugging at one another and setting off flares in the rostrum.

