/Airbus bribery case: Security tightened around Rajapaksa in prison

Published: Sep 08, 2026, 24:20 IST | Updated: Sep 08, 2026, 24:20 IST
Security has reportedly been tightened around former Sri Lankan President Mahinda Rajapaksa in prison amid developments linked to the Airbus bribery case. The case has renewed scrutiny over alleged corruption and high-level political connections surrounding aircraft procurement. As authorities intensify security arrangements around the former president, questions are mounting over the wider implications of the investigation and its impact on Sri Lanka’s political landscape.