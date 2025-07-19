LOGIN
Jul 19, 2025
Air Raid Drills Across Taiwan As Island Practices For A War With China
Air Raid Drills Across Taiwan As Island Practices For A War With China

Taiwan is in a war mode, simulating a potential Chinese invasion in one of its largest drills ever held this week. This has triggered strong reactions from China. Watch this video to find out more.

