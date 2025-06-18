LOGIN
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jun 18, 2025, 23:11 IST
Air India Cancels Multiple International Flights Due To Technical Restrictions
Videos Jun 18, 2025, 23:11 IST

Air India Cancels Multiple International Flights Due To Technical Restrictions

Air India cancels six international flights citing technical airspace restrictions. Watch to know more updates on this!

