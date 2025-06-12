Air India AI171: Crashed Within Seconds: What Went Wrong?

A catastrophic air crash unfolded in Ahmedabad when Air India flight AI171, a Boeing 787 Dreamliner bound for London, crashed just seconds after takeoff. The aircraft, carrying 242 people, slammed into a doctors’ hostel near the airport, killing five medical students on the ground. What could bring down a jet so soon after liftoff? How did a routine departure turn into one of India’s deadliest aviation disasters?