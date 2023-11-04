AI is the word of the year, recycle old clothes with new tech, and more

Amidst growing environmental concerns, the fashion industry is prioritising clothing recycling. In the world of tech, the abbreviation of Artificial Intelligence, AI, earns the title of Collins Word of the Year for 2023. Meanwhile, Canada is taking action, banning WeChat and Kaspersky from government mobile devices due to security issues. On the legal front, Tesla secured its first trial victory regarding autopilot-related allegations. In a united stance, an alliance of 40 countries commits to never paying cybercriminal ransoms. Catch all the latest tech buzz in our weekly Tech Wrap.