Published: Sep 08, 2026, 13:35 IST | Updated: Sep 08, 2026, 13:35 IST
A major controversy has erupted after more than 15,000 edits on German Wikipedia were linked to AI agents. Investigators claim the bots used tools such as Tor and backup accounts to avoid detection while making large-scale changes across the platform. The incident has reignited concerns about AI autonomy, transparency, and the ability of online communities to detect and manage machine-generated content. The case raises fresh questions about the future of trust on the internet.