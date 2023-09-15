Agency Chief: UN Nuclear watchdog running out of money

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 15, 2023, 09:30 AM IST
The International Atomic Energy Agency is running out of money and agency operations could come to a halt in a month. This has been revealed by the agency's chief himself he says that the UN nuclear Watchdog is facing a financial crisis as many member states including major donors have not paid the money.

