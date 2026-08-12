/After DMK, AIADMK makes personal comment, but actor Trisha fires back

A fresh political controversy has erupted in Tamil Nadu after AIADMK leader RB Udhayakumar took a swipe at Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay, making a sarcastic remark about actor Trisha Krishnan and her possible appointment as Deputy Chief Minister. Udhayakumar alleged that the TVK government is appointing people closely associated with Vijay, including individuals with connections to the film industry, to government positions. He cited several appointments before making the remark involving Trisha. Trisha has not directly responded to the political comments but shared a cryptic social media post about the “drama” surrounding the controversy. The remarks have also triggered a reaction from Trisha’s fan clubs, with posters reportedly appearing in Madurai condemning the AIADMK leader. The controversy comes amid heightened political activity surrounding Vijay and the TVK ahead of Tamil Nadu’s evolving political landscape.