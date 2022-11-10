Afghanistan: Women stopped from entering parks in Kabul as Taliban issues new diktat

Published: Nov 10, 2022, 11:10 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
Since the Taliban takeover, women in the country have been deprived of livelihood, identity and even equality. In a fresh dictator, the Taliban have announced that women in Kabul will not be allowed to access public parks.
Read in App