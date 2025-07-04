LOGIN
Published: Jul 04, 2025, 12:00 IST | Updated: Jul 04, 2025, 12:00 IST
Afghanistan Taliban govt: Media must get permission to publish political content
The Taliban government in Afghanistan has imposed strict rules on media outlets, banning them from airing political debates and requiring permission to publish political content.

