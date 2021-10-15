Afghanistan: Explosion in Kandahar mosque; 16 killed, 32 injured

Oct 15, 2021, 04:55 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Sixty days after the Taliban took over the reigns of power in Afghanistan, terror has struck Taliban's birthplace and its control centre Kandahar, a blast has been reported during Friday prayers. Anas Mallick brings you more.
