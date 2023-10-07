Afghanistan Earthquake 2023: Quake of 6.3 magnitude hits the nation

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 07, 2023, 10:00 PM IST
On October 7, a magnitude 6.3 earthquake struck western Afghanistan, leaving 14 people dead and 78 injured, according to an official. There have been reports of landslides and victims trapped beneath collapsed structures, so the death toll could grow.

