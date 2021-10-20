Afghanistan Crisis: Sirajuddin Haqqani hails suicide bombers as 'Heroes'

Oct 20, 2021, 10:10 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
In a provocative gesture, the Taliban has rewarded plots, cash to the relatives of suicide bombers who attacked the US and Afghan soldiers. The Taliban's acting interior minister, Sirajuddin Haqqani, called them "heroes of Islam and the country".
Read in App