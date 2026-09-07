/AfD makes history in Saxony-Anhalt, wins 44% in landslide blow to Merz

A political earthquake in eastern Germany. The far-right AfD stormed to victory in Saxony-Anhalt with around 44% of the vote — more than double the CDU's 18.5% and enough to potentially make it the first far-right party to govern a German state since World War II. Turnout hit a record 80%. Lead candidate Ulrich Siegmund called it "history," while co-leader Alice Weidel promised "explosive growth" across Germany. It's a fresh blow for Chancellor Friedrich Merz, whose CDU has now roughly halved its vote share since 2021.