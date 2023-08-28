Aditya-L1 mission: All about the Lagrange point L1, the location of ISRO's spacecraft on Sun

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 28, 2023, 07:20 PM IST
ISRO is ready to launch its first mission to the Sun 'ADITYA-L1 MISSION'. India's first mission to the Sun is set for launch in September. The spacecraft will be placed in a halo orbit around the Lagrange point L1. What is Lagrange point?

