'Adhere to code of ethics or face action': Government warns social media, OTT platforms
Advertisment
STORY HIGHLIGHTS
India's Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has issued a warning to social media channels and OTT platforms, urging them to comply with the code of ethics outlined in the IT Rules of 2021. The directive emphasizes the importance of adhering to these regulations to ensure responsible and accountable digital content.
India's Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has issued a warning to social media channels and OTT platforms, urging them to comply with the code of ethics outlined in the IT Rules of 2021. The directive emphasizes the importance of adhering to these regulations to ensure responsible and accountable digital content.
Advertisment