Actor Robbie Coltrane dies at the age of 72, J.K Rowling calls him an incredible talent

Published: Oct 15, 2022, 10:30 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Robbie Coltrane, the actor who played the beloved half joint Hagrid in the Harry Potter films has died at the age of 72. Coltrane passed away in a hospital near Falkirk in Scotland.
