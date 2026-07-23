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Abhinav Bindra: Education system should inspire confidence

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jul 23, 2026, 21:12 IST | Updated: Jul 23, 2026, 21:12 IST
India's first Individual Olympic gold medalist has spoken out amid the NEET Protests in New Delhi. Bindra says the education system should inspire confidence.

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