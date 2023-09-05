Abaya Ban in France: Schoolgirls flouting abaya ban sent home across France

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 05, 2023, 10:15 PM IST
The abaya, a loose-fitting robe popular among Muslim women and girls, will no longer be permitted to be worn in state-run schools in France. According to the 34-year-old minister, a letter stating that "secularism is not a constraint, it is a liberty" was handed to the girls whose admittance was denied on Monday.

