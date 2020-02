The Wuhan coronavirus has triggered a new crisis for China, 1716 medics who were treating the patients are now infected. More than 2,600 new cases from the coronavirus outbreak were confirmed in mainland China. A day later, people returning to the capital from the holiday were ordered to quarantine themselves for 14 days to try to stop its spread. In this segment of WION, watch how life looks like in China's Hubei province. Watch this report to know more.