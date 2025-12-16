/A New Front in Yemen? Separatists Launch Military Operation in Abyan

Yemen’s Southern Transitional Council has launched a new military operation in the southern province of Abyan, citing efforts to disrupt terrorist supply lines. The move comes amid rising tensions in Yemen’s south and growing fears of the country’s fragmentation. As the STC consolidates control across key regions, including Hadramout and Al-Mahrah, the internationally recognized government has called for an immediate withdrawal — a demand the STC has firmly rejected. The escalation highlights the deepening political and military fault lines in a country already devastated by years of war and failed peace efforts.