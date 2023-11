The highly anticipated India versus New Zealand semi-final match of the 2023 Cricket World Cup is currently underway. A host of celebrities have flown down to Mumbai to attend the nail-biting event of the match today at the Wankhede stadium, including South Indian Superstar Rajinikanth, Ranbir Kapoor, John Abraham, Sidharth Malhotra along with wife Kiara Advani, Anushka Sharma and Football star David Beckham