911 call reveals chaos and panic after deadly shooting

Oct 24, 2021, 02:55 PM(IST) WION Video Team
In a tragic accident on Thursday, actor Alec Baldwin shot the film's cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and director Joel Souza with a prop gun on the set of 'Rust', in which cinematographer Halyna is killed and director Joel got critically injured.
