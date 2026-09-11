/9/11 Attack anniversary: 25 years after 9/11, America confronts divisions that followed

U.S. President Donald Trump attends a solemn memorial ceremony at the Pentagon to mark the 25th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks. The observance will honour the nearly 3,000 people killed in the attacks, including the 184 victims at the Pentagon. The ceremony comes as Americans reflect on a quarter-century since one of the deadliest days in U.S. history, remembering the lives lost and the lasting impact of 9/11 on national security and global affairs.