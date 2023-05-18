80% of Port-Au-Prince in Haiti under criminal gangs

The Caribbean nation of Haiti is the poorest in the Americas. Criminal groups now control about 80% of Port-au-Prince metropolitan area, where some 200 gangs operate with impunity. More than 600 people were killed last month alone in violence in Port-au-Prince. For months now, United nations has asked the security council to send a specialized non-UN international armed force to help Haitian police restore law & order. Mohammed Saleh explores the rapidly-deteriorating security situation in Haiti.