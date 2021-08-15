75 years of Independence: India celebrates 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav'

Aug 15, 2021, 08:55 AM(IST) WION Video Team
India marks its 75th independence day today. Prime minister Narendra Modi will hoist the national flag from the ramparts of the red fort and host India's Olympic heroes as special invitees amid scaled back celebration due to coronavirus.
