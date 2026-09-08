/72nd National Film Awards move out of capital to Gujarat

For the first time in its 72-year history, the National Film Awards is stepping out of Delhi. The 72nd ceremony will be held on September 22 at Ekta Nagar (formerly Kevadia), Gujarat — right in the shadow of the Statue of Unity — with President Droupadi Murmu presenting the honours. Since debuting at Delhi's Vigyan Bhawan in 1954, the ceremony has stayed almost entirely tied to the capital. Fittingly, one of this year's winners is a documentary on the very statue overlooking the new venue. Article 370, Yami Gautam, Mammootty, and Kartik Aaryan lead this year's honourees.